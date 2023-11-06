HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Josie Maciel with IDEA Public Schools stopped by our studious to talk about how IDEA Public Schools work with the Alliance for a Healthier Generation.

They are national nonprofits, that focus on whole health for kids and that is an award they apply for through them every school year.

“133 of our schools applied for that award and I think we took about 80 folks to Washington D.C. to represent IDEA. It was the biggest group of people from one single educational institution and it just put forth all of the efforts that we do in whole child health. So things like our nutrition team, our PE coaches, our nurses, everybody works together, and also developing their social-emotional skills, just really catering to the child on a bigger picture,” said Maciel.

Maciel invites the public to the Rio Grande Valley IDEA RGV 5K and Healthy Living Expo on February 17 at the RGV Livestock Show Grounds.