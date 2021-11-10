Husband and wife duo run Hidalgo’s only BBQ restaurant

HIDALGO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Local owners Jerry and Amy Rodriguez have been operating and running the only BBQ restaurant in the city of Hidalgo since 2018.

Starting in their backyard with brisket sandwiches, chips and a coke, the two have grown their business to two other locations in Pharr and McAllen.

Cooking hickory-smoked BBQ, the flavor is one of the few served in the Valley.

Jerry explains he has experience working at a BBQ restaurant in North Texas and was inspired to bring that style to the RGV.

Teaming up with his wife, the two are living the dream and goal of owning a restaurant that has quickly expanded across the Upper Valley.

According to Rodriguez, the effects of the pandemic cost them their employees at the Hidalgo location.

“We’re on call every single day if something is needed over there in one of the other two locations, one of us has to steep in and the one that remains here has to put in 100 percent,” said Rodriguez.

Taking the orders, calls, fixing the food and running their other locations has taken a lot of work from the Rodriguez’s. It cost Amy to quit her full-time job to devote her time to the restaurant, a commitment Rodriguez says shows the passion both of them have for the business.

“Once you love what you do and your passion to it, it’s kinda like a hobby, you’re waking up to your dream every day, smelling like your dream every day,” said Rodriguez with a laugh.