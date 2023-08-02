EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — NBC 23 is partnering with animal shelters across the Rio Grande Valley for the nationwide Clear the Shelters initiative.

This will give the community the opportunity to find their forever friends a home while helping providing space throughout these facilities.

“There’s so many animals out there that don’t have homes and they have so much love to give,” Animal Care Technician of the Harlingen Rio Grande Valley Humane Society Lauren Powell said.

This love can be a staple in your home with your loved ones which is why shelters are taking part in this month-long program.

“We just have so many unique personalities and it’s just so cool to be able to work with them every day and see their little quirks,” Powell said.

“Probably with one animal leaving the facility, we get about 5 more in that same day,” Life Savings Coordinator of the Harlingen Rio Grande Valley Humane Society Melanie Quintero said.

Leaders with the Humane Society in Harlingen say they have so many cats and dogs that need a loving home, so space is limited and they’re asking the community to step in and help.

“I think it’s just really important because it helps us clear space and it helps us have more space for dogs that have been here a lot longer that don’t get really get that same attention that most other dogs don’t get,” Quintero said.

Edinburg workers with Palm Valley Animal Society say they have over 1,000 animals that are in need of forever homes.

“Dogs are very social creatures they want to interact with other dogs they want to play around with humans they want to sit on your lap they want to lick your face so if you want to give a pet that deserves a home stop on by,” Development Manager with the Palm Valley Animal Society Donovun Hinojosa said.

Officials say you can make an impact with just one adoption or foster at a time. Leaders with the shelter have very affordable rates and fees along with a simple process.

For more information on how to adopt a furry friend you can call 956-720-4563 or you can visit the Palm Valley Animal Society website.