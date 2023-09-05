HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Jeff Patterson and Michael Muñiz with the United Way of Cameron County spoke about financial literacy, economic mobility, and the “Bustin’ Clay for the United Way” event.

The United Way helps fundraise so agencies in the community are able to help people who need help. One program in particular is tax preparation for low-income residents that way, it is free, so they don’t have to pay someone else to do their tax prep.

In addition to fundraising the United Way also volunteers at the Loaves & Fishes, the Boys & Girls Club of Harlingen and San Benito.

As for the first-ever Bustin’ Clay for the United Way, it will take place on Sept. 9 starting at 7 a.m. at Camp Perry in Rio Hondo.

Registration is now open. Call 956-423-5934 for more information.

