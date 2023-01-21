EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Museum of South Texas History welcomes Juan Carmona to the Sunday Speaker Series on Jan. 29.

Carmona, a social studies teacher from Donna High School, and students from the dual enrollment Mexican American Studies program will present “Words from the 1919 Canales Commission on the Texas Rangers,” at 2 p.m. on that Sunday.

In 1919, Texas state Rep. Canales convened an inquiry at the state capital to investigate

abuses by the Texas Rangers upon the Mexican American population of Texas, especially along

the border. This investigation resulted in the restructuring and professionalization of the

Texas Rangers.

This presentation will provide an overview of the investigation followed by Donna High Schools students conducting readings from some of the testimony.

Carmona is a social studies teacher at Donna High School and a dual enrollment history instructor for South Texas College.

Carmona is the recipient of the James F. Veninga Outstanding Teacher of the Humanities Award for 2018, a member of Refusing to Forget, and the author of “The Alton Bus Crash.”