HOUSTON, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Houston Astros greeted residents from Uvalde on Sunday for Uvalde Strong Day at Minute Maid Park.

According to the Major League Baseball website, the Astros chartered 10 buses, bringing about 500 people from Uvalde and distributed over 2,500 tickets to the Uvalde community for the team’s game against the Oakland Athletics.

The Astros welcomed Uvalde community members to their stadium as an aid of solidarity, continued healing and support after 19 students and two teachers were killed in a mass shooting at Robb Elementary school on May 24.

“This is just a little distraction and give a little something back,” said Astros owner and chairman, Jim Crane. “That’s what the Astros are about.”

Fans were able to purchase Uvalde Strong shirts with all proceeds going to the Uvalde Strong community funds and initiatives. Fans can also donate online.