MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — On Earth Day the McAllen Recycling Center is hoping to make a difference for our planet.

Recycling is the process of converting reusable materials into new items rather than throwing them to waste. This past week the city collected plastic and glass bottles in exchange for reusable bags to incentivize people to recycle.

Everyone can do their part to help the environment by recycling. When you separate recyclables from other waste, make sure they are clean and dry before turning them in.

“Whenever you recycle with us, you can have that peace of mind that everything that you’re bringing to us is actually being recycled,” said Abril Paz, Recycling Education coordinator, city of McAllen. “We offer recycling services to everyone in the Valley and even out there. It doesn’t matter wherever you are.”

If you are not a resident of McAllen, you can still drop off items to be recycled.