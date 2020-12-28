Holiday trash? Find out what can and cannot be placed in your recycling bin

MCALLEN, Texas (KVEO) — After opening presents, chances are your trash bins are full, and McAllen Public Works is encouraging everyone to recycle as much as possible this holiday season.

Officials with the McAllen Recycling Center say people produce more trash during the holidays. They say it is important to only put things that can be recycled in the recycle bin.

Aside from your typical household items tin, aluminum, glass, plastics, you can add things like gift wrapping paper and cardboard boxes. If the wrapping paper is made of plastic material, that should go with your regular trash.

“Any ornaments, any decorations that are made from a plastic material, that is a mixed plastic material. For example, if it contains different types of plastics, we encourage residents not to put that into their recycling bin,” says Marco Ortiz, Recycling Educating Coordinator, City of McAllen.

Christmas lights are also not recyclable.

Ortiz says recycling creates less waste that gets sent to the landfills, helping the environment and creating less cost and fees for residents.

The McAllen Recycling Center is now accepting Christmas Trees for recycling at their drop off-site at 4101 N. Bentsen Road, in McAllen.

Only natural trees will be accepted, but you must remove all lights and decorations. There is no fee to drop off the trees.

The City of McAllen Recycling Center has a program that grids the trees into mulch, which is later sold to the public.

“The Christmas Tree Recycling is available to anyone from anywhere really, so anyone can come, bring their Christmas tree over to our recycling center,” says Ortiz

Artificial trees can’t be recycled, but you can put those trees out with your bulky waste.

If you would like more information about recycling click here.