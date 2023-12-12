HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The holiday season is upon us and the guys from Recalled Productions” talked about their upcoming toy drive called Blitzen’s BIG FAT Christmas Toy Drive.

Set for Dec. 15 at the Luna Sky Lounge in Harlingen, the drive will benefit the children at Valley Haven Inc.

The price of entry for the show is a donation of a toy or $15 at the door. Doors open at 9 p.m. and the show begins at 10:30 p.m.

