Hidalgo County to offer free Valentine’s Day weddings

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — Hidalgo County will officiate free weddings on Friday, Feb. 12, and on Valentine’s Day.

Happy couples that wish to get married need a marriage license and must schedule an appointment.

The marriage licenses must be obtained 72 hours before the wedding at the County Clerk’s office at the Vitals and Official Records department.

According to Hidalgo County, couples must apply for the marriage license in person with both applicants present. They will need to provide valid identification and their social security cards.

On Friday, Feb. 12, the weddings will take place from 10 a.m. through 4 p.m. at 708 E. Edinburg Ave., Suite B in the city of Elsa, and will be officiated by Judge Jason Pena Justice of the Peace Precinct 5-Place 1.

To make an appointment for Friday, call (956) 292-7015.

On Sunday, Feb. 14, the group wedding will be at 3 p.m. at 118 South Cage Blvd in the city of Pharr (Southside plaza) and will be officiated by Judge Justice of the Peace Jaime Jerry Munoz Precinct 2-Place 2.

To make an appointment to get married on Valentine’s Day, call (956) 787-1986.

Face masks will be required, and county officials told KVEO, that they expect the couples to bring less than five people to the ceremony.