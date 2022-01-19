Here is how you can send a Valentine to a soldier

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) – You can send some love to service members and veterans this Valentine’s Day.

Soldiers’ Angels is a non-profit organization with a network of volunteers that assist service members and veterans in a variety of forms, from comfort to resources.

One of the initiatives, Valentines for Veterans, assists the public with sending Valentine’s Day cards to those who swore to protect our country.

You can make the card yourself or buy one from the store and include individually wrapped candy as well.

All that is asked is that you include $1 to cover packaging and mailing to deployed troops overseas and VA hospitals. You may send as many cards as you like but must include $1 per card. The dollar can be in cash or check form.

The address to send your Valentines to is 2895 NE Loop 410, Suite 107, San Antonio, Texas 78218, addressed to Soldiers’ Angels Valentines for Veterans.

Valentines must be sent before February 14.

It is asked that you do not include personal, religious, or political opinions in the cards; it is best to write general statements like, “thank you for your service.”

If you choose to include an envelope with the Valentine, it is asked that you do not seal it.

You may include a return address at your discretion in case the recipient wants to write back.