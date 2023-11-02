HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — National Adoption Awareness Month kicks off in the Rio Grande Valley on Thursday with the Heart Gallery of the Rio Grande Valley.

The event is set for 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Children’s Museum of Brownsville located at 501 E. Ringgold Street, #5 Dean Porter Park.

It is open to the public, and entertainment and refreshments will be provided.

The goal of tonight’s event is to unite children with loving families who can provide a safe and nurturing environment.

Portraits of individual children and sibling groups will be on display from Nov. 2 through Dec. 31 at the Children’s Museum of Brownsville.

Portraits belong to the Heart Gallery of South Texas.