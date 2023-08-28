HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — With the new school year underway, having something healthy for your children to eat after school is a great way to help balance the transition to dinner time.

Jessica Molina the Cooking & Nutrition Program Manager for the Brownsville Wellness Coalition brings us some quick and tasty snacks to put together for the whole family.

Watch ValleyCentral’s interview with Molina for some delicious and creative snacks.

