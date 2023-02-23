BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Rio Grande Valley Catholics marked the beginning of the Lent season on Ash Wednesday.

A day of prayer and fasting by the Catholic Church, it is a time for reflection and repentance to prepare for the celebration of Easter.

On this day Bishop Daniel E. Flores of the Catholic Diocese of Brownsville visited college campuses in the RGV to celebrate with students.

“I’m encouraging people to kind of look for ways that they can be maybe in a little bit extra effort to help somebody else around them,” said Flores. “Just kind of the sense, of service and charity, that is a big part of what the Lord’s gospel is about and he asks us to do that. So then it’s a good time.”

The bishop also said this is the time for people to remember what are the more important things in life.