HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Harlingen High School and Harlingen South High School are participating in this year’s “Peanut Butter Bowl.”

The Peanut Butter Bowl encourages the community to donate jars of peanut butter to their local food pantry to help end hunger.

Donations are being accepted at the food pantry or during the Bird Bowl with collection sites at Bogus Stadium the day of the game.

“We are blessed and we just want to give back to our community,” Gonzalez said. “We know what its like to grow up in the struggle and any opportunity we have to have our kids learn the lesson of giving, we want to make sure we extend that opportunity.”

Manny Gomez, Athletic Coordinator and Head Football Coach for Harlingen High School, said he had a difficult upbringing and appreciates the opportunity to give back to his community.

“I’ve been there,” Gomez said. “I grew up in Morning Gardens and I was able to make it out and that is my message to my players, ‘If I can make it out you can do it too.'”