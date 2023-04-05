NORFOLK, Va. (ValleyCentral) — Harlingen native and U.S. Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Kathryn Lira is serving aboard the USS Mesa Verde operating out of Norfolk, Virginia.

Lira joined the Navy 10 years ago and is an information systems technician.

“I joined the Navy because I wanted to do something more with my life than what my lifestyle at the time could provide me,” said Lira. “I wanted to be able to make a difference and impact I could see.”

Skills and values similar to those found in Harlingen are similar to those required to succeed in the military.

“I learned resiliency and how to overcome obstacles from my hometown,” said Lira. “If there was a snag with the first problem that arose, we always kept going. I remember doing a lot of walking or biking to school because my mom was busy dropping off my other siblings at school. However, I wasn’t going to let that stop me. I figured out how to get to school. That resilience and problem-solving is something I still adhere to even now. I never going to let something or someone stop me when a problem arises. I will always get it done.”

These lessons have helped Lira while serving aboard USS Mesa Verde.

With 90 percent of global commerce traveling by sea and access to the internet relying on the security of undersea fiber optic cables, Navy officials continue to emphasize that the prosperity of the United States is directly linked to trained sailors and a strong Navy.

As Lira and other sailors continue to train and perform missions, they take pride in serving their country in the United States Navy.

“Serving in the Navy means being a part of something bigger than myself and being able to tell my loved ones I was part of Navy missions that protect this country,” she said. “They have something to be proud of knowing I help protect our nation’s freedom.”

Lira is grateful to others for helping make a Navy career possible.

“I want to thank my dad, Jose Lira Jr. (Joe),” added Lira. “He is a Customs Border Patrol agent, but for someone who hasn’t ever been military, he is the most military-oriented person I know. He taught me a lot of things that I keep with me. For example, if you get knocked down it’s okay to cry, but you have to get back up and keep moving.”