Harlingen CISD enrolling for summer programs, open to outside of district students

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — Learning doesn’t need to be put on hold during Summer. Harlingen CISD is now enrolling students for its “Beyond the Bell” summer enrichment camps. The program offers lessons in STEM, tech, engineering math and fine arts.

This is the fourth year the program is being offered for free to students in the Harlingen community — both those within and outside the district — and according to the HCISD Director of Advanced Academic Services, Myliss Parker, an average of 2,000 to 3,000 students enroll each year.

Following Governor Greg Abbott’s recent executive order on mask enforcement, the camps will not require students or faculty to wear masks, but the camps will follow health recommendations from local and federal health officials.

According to the registration, some of these measures include:

Multi-person restrooms will be limited to 1 person at one time

Before entering district premises, students and staff must submit to daily health checks

Temperature checks MUST be administered to the student before the parent can leave the drop-off area

Parents MUST remain in their vehicle

Students arriving late will not be permitted to attend for the day

Registration MUST be done online. There will be NO onsite registration

For students who have been out of the classroom the past year, Parker said it’s a great way to ease them back into the standard learning environment.

“If the students can stay engaged – and this is a very fun way to stay engaged- it’ll help that they’re going to come back and be face to face with actual teachers and be covering some of the topics that might be covered during the school year, but in another format and through another subject,” she said.

Lessons are taught by HCISD teachers and range from crochet to robotics.

“Many of our teachers are very gifted and have passions outside their teaching subject area, so they get to teach in those areas they either have as a hobby — some of them might do it as a business — so they share those gifts and talents with our students,” Parker said.

The camps start June 21 and last one to four weeks depending on the subject. Parents can choose a morning or afternoon slot, or take advantage of the more than 50 topics offered and enroll in both.

For more information on the programs or to enroll your child, CLICK HERE.