Giving Tuesday: Humane Society of Harlingen on a life-saving mission

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — For the first time, the Humane Society of Harlingen had a 100 percent no-kill week.

Since March, the shelter has been considered a No Kill shelter, which requires at least a 90 percent save rate. Just a year ago, shelter officials say the saving rate was half of what it is today.

Now shelter officials want the community to continue to be part of the solution and join them in their life-saving mission.

Executive Director Luis Quintanilla says every week the staff continue to surpass his expectations, as they strive to save as many pets as possible.

“We managed to save all of them, so it’s really exciting you know. All those animals are still wagging their tails and still purring, it’s awesome. You know a year ago that save rate was less than half of what it is today, so it’s really an exciting turnaround, and it’s thanks to the community responding to our calls,” says Quintanilla.

For the Giving Tuesday Campaign, the shelter has set a goal of raising $6,000. Quintanilla says the money is a huge financial piece to helping them continue their life-saving mission.

Apart from the ‘No Kill’ status, the shelter has also made progress by spaying and neutering. Recently performing nearly 300 surgeries in their newly renovated clinic space, which was formerly used to euthanize animals.

Quintanilla says among other needs, the funds will be used for the hardest to save animals.

“Every week we have emergency cases that come in and it can be pretty challenging. It can be a pretty big strain on our resources. Cats sometimes come in with traumatic injuries, or dogs with some sort of progressive disease, those are the kinds of things we see on a weekly basis,” says Quintanilla.

Quintanilla says this money will allow them to continue to do their work, even by making as little as a $1 donation, you can join in their life-saving mission.

Quintanilla also adds they are also looking for volunteers.

To make a donation to the Humane Society of Harlingen visit their website, Facebook page or click here.