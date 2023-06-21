HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Games of Texas are coming to Brownsville from July 27 through July 30.

It includes a diverse line of sporting events such as boxing, disc golf, tennis, soccer, pickleball, swimming, track and field, and much more.

“It’s a big accomplishment, not just for Brownsville, but for the Rio Grande Valley,” said Graciela Salazar, Assistant Director, Parks and Recreation for the City of Brownsville. “We’re gonna have more than 1,000 athletes, plus their families, their friends, everyone else coming to Brownsville from different parts of the state. So it’s great to know that a lot of these athletes are going to be staying in Brownsville but a lot of other ones are going to be staying in Harlingen. We have host hotels in Harlingen as well as South Padre Island. So we’re giving everyone different options for them to enjoy the Games of Texas throughout the RGV.”

There is still time to sign up for the games. However, some events require different criteria for those participating.

“It all depends on the different sports,” said Salazar. “We do encourage the parents to come with their children to register and look at our website to see what they need. It all depends on the sport. For some, there is individual registration which can be done online. But for team sports, your coach can register you or the team leader.”

For more information about the games or to participate visit Games of Texas.

