EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Comedian Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias is coming to the Rio Grande Valley for his “Don’t Worry Be Fluffy” tour.

“Fluffy” is scheduled to come to Valley on April 12, 2024, at the Bert Ogden Arena, located at 49000s I-69C, for his final tour.

He is known for his stand-up comedy specials from Comedy Central and Netflix such as The Fluffy Movie, Gabriel Iglesias: Hot and Fluffy, I’m not Fat… I’m Fluffy and others.

Iglesias has also made it to the big screen in movies such as Magic Mike, Planes, A Haunted House 2 and voiced Speedy Gonzalez in the 2021 movie Space Jam: A New Legacy.

Additionally, he has taken a role as Kris Kringle in the Christmas movie “The Santa Clauses” alongside the 2000’s Santa Claus himself Tim Allen.

Tickets are available to purchase at the Bert Odgen Arena website.