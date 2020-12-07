Fundraiser hosted for Mission police officer recovering from COVID-19

MISSION, Texas (KVEO) — The Mission Police Department held a fundraiser to help one of their own recovering from COVID-19.

The food plate fundraiser was held for Lt. Javy Ramon.

Ramon has worked for the city of Mission for 25 years. He tested positive for COVID-19 five months ago and has been under hospital supervision.

“Recently they just told us that he is in the process of climbing out of the most serious stage, but he’s still in the recovery process of it. So right now he is currently up in San Antonio, so we’re just praying and hoping for the best,” said an organizer of the event.

The department added they were overwhelmed by the support of the community.

All proceeds will go to the Ramon family to help pay for medical bills.