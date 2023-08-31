HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Frontera Dance Project draws upon the connection to its history, identity, community, and imagination to create new traditions and expressions of dance.

“Our vision is to bring together dancers and artists from across the Rio Grande Valley to stage and perform stories that reflect and speak to our experience as a frontera,” said Erica Garza with Frontera Dance Project.

FDP is premiering Foremothers/Antepasadas at the Harlingen Community Theatre on Sept. 15, 16, and 17 at 7:30 p.m. Through movement and storytelling, Foremothers honors the women of our past, present, and future and expresses the strength, grace, and resiliency of the woman spirit. It consists of four choreographies – Alma Indigena, Mujer Valiente, Quiero Ser, and Mujer Frontera – and together they shine a light on the complexity of a woman’s journey.

Tickets are available at Rio Grand Valley Arts Studio and Eventbrite. And if you have any questions, email us fronteradanceprojectrgv@gmail.com or message us via Facebook or Instagram

If interested in learning more about Frontera Dance and our upcoming project, the public is invited to a free event on Sept. 2 at the Rio Grand Valley Arts Studio from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. The program is called An Afternoon with Adelita.

The special guest speaker will be Dr. Yolanda Chavez Leyva associate professor of History at UT-El Paso who specializes in border, public, and chicana history.

