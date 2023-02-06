HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Frank Boggus, a well-known business man and philanthropist, died early yesterday morning at the age of 94.

Boggus was the owner of Boggus Ford – with dealerships in both Harlingen and McAllen.

But what Frank Boggus is being remembered by from community members is his philanthropic work.

“Frank was the kind of guy that was always giving; was always humble,” says the past president of the Rotary Club of Harlingen, Wayne Lowry. “He never looked for attention. He wanted to pass the praise on to others.”

For 70 years, Boggus dedicated his life to the Rotary Club of Harlingen, in which Lowry shared one of Boggus’ most generous contributions.

“I think of a time when the Rotary Club was going to build the very first Habitat for Humanity house in Harlingen, Texas,” Lowry says. “Not only did he help on that house, he decided to donate to build another Habitat house on the very same street.”

The Salvation Army is another organization Boggus dedicated over 40 years of his life to.

He helped serve and donate to struggling families in the Rio Grande Valley and even funded the Salvation Army Harlingen Corps Administration and Social Services Building.

Salvation Army Kelly Durant says, “When there was the big major flood here in Harlingen, he helped here in our location to put in some floors because the flood damage the floors. There’s just so many things that he did that it would take a long time to express them all.”

Roy Martinez, a former KGBT reporter, recalls reporting on a couple from Weslaco in need of running water back in the late 70’s.

Martinez says after airing the story, he got a page from Boggus who wanted to help.

Boggus then told Martinez, “Well, I’ll tell you what, you come by my office tomorrow morning, and I’ll give you the money so that these people can have some water.”

Martinez tells Valley Central, “That’s the kind of man that he was; he was a very generous individual.”

Due to Frank Boggus’ efforts to help those within the community, his legacy lives on and will continue to be honored by those he inspired.

The Salvation Army in Harlingen will hold a memorial service in honor of Frank Boggus this Wednesday at 11 a.m.