(FILE PHOTO) Oscar AEmuz, with Volunteers in Action, loads groceries into cars during a food distribution event, Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at St. Monica’s Catholic Church in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — A food distribution will be held in Harlingen on April 28.

The distribution will take at the Harlingen Soccer Complex located at 4515 East Harrison, from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m.

This will be drive-thru distribution. Only two families are allowed per vehicle and drivers are not allowed to get off.

A release mentions the distribution is open to the general public.

This distribution is a collaboration between the City of Harlingen, Cameron County and the Food Bank RGV.