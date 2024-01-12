HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — With 2024 underway many people are making New Year’s resolutions involving fitness.

Ricky Martinez and Edgar Lopez with Stallion Fitness Center spoke about how to begin a fitness routine that is right for you.

“The first thing is just getting, it is that simple. The hardest part for most people who show up to the gym, is their being scared, the intimidation. What we try to do is we try to make everyone as comfortable as possible. From people in their 20s and someone in their 70s, we adjust to everyone’s needs. Next is consistency, just showing up, making a plan in your head, and saying, ‘Hey, I’m going to show up three times this week, maybe I can’t do five, I can’t do seven. But hey, I can make it three times this week'”, said Martinez.

As trainers Martinez and Lopez say they make sure the goals are attainable.

“Building confidence is one of our strong points. We make sure that we do attainable goals, making sure that you stay consistent. Make sure we are accountable for your goals, making sure we’re texting you at night, and that you show up in the morning and us being there to help reach your goals.”

