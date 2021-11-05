Family-friendly ‘Fall Fiesta’ kicks off in Mercedes

MERCEDES, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Rio Grande Valley Livestock Show & Rodeo Fall Fiesta runs from November 4 to November 7.

“Just to bring out people that we’re hoping want to get out and just enjoy themselves seeing how we’ve been kind of cooped up for the past couple years,” said Mando Correa, General Manager of the Rio Grande Valley Livestock Show & Rodeo.

“We’re going to have a carnival, about a 30-ride carnival.”

There will also be a mercado where you can shop, and a PRCA Bull-Riding event on Saturday.

“We’ll be having PRO Bull riding Saturday night, since people in the valley really seem to like the pro bull riding deal.”

A Mariachi Showdown will earn top competitors cash prizes.

“We’re also going to have what we call a Rios roundup which is basically a kiddie area for the little ones to enjoy, a petting zoo, and tractor rides,” said Correa.

“Hopefully it will be an event that is fruitful and beneficial to all that we can go on and continue to have for years to come.”

Attendees can also see a grito contest for adults and children.

Admission for 3 to 12 year-olds is $5 and $10 for those over 13-years-old. Those 2-years and below have free entrance.

Parking will also be FREE for this event.