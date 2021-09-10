Faces of the RGV: The city of Lyford

LYFORD, Texas (ValleyCentral) — This week ValleyCentral takes you on a stroll to the home of the Bulldogs. Located in Willacy County between Raymondville and Sebastian. Founded in 1907, the city of Lyford has an estimated population of just over 2,500 residents. Family-owned businesses and shops make up the city. Like many small towns, Lyford is full of pride in its school sports teams. Nicknamed the home of patriotism, many residents will go out Friday nights to watch the Bulldogs play. To the outside eye, Lyford may not have much to present but looking closely there is much more.

Lyford

Entering the town, one of the first things the city offers is a design honoring its school district Lyford CISD. Home to three school levels, elementary, middle, and high school, they all share the same mascot, the bulldog. The home of patriotism slogan acts as a symbol of pride for both the school and the city. Located next to the schools, is the Lyford Bulldog stadium where various sports are played. Football, track, soccer are some of the sports the stadium hosts throughout the school year. Able to hold 2,800 fans, the stadium sees crowds pack the stands to watch their favorite team play. Like many places, the city also holds a city park in the center of town for families to enjoy. One main road connects the city allowing for easy travel.

Family roots-Antojitos Doña Luz

Going on two years of business, Antojitos Doña Luz first started in Raymondville before moving to Lyford. Operating for one year in Lyford, the restaurant is one of the family-owned businesses in the city. Started by Maria Muñoz and her husband. Helping them is their daughter Sheila Gonzalez, who also works as a waitress and cashier. Traditional Mexican food made with love is the goal of the restaurant according to Muñoz and her husband. Some of the traditional food includes recognizable dishes like tacos, enchiladas and fajita plates. The restaurant is named after Gonzalez’s grandmother to honor both her name and the family roots. Items typically associated with Mexican culture are located inside the restaurant. Crosses, artwork and decorations give the location a feeling of home. “The response of the people of Lyford has been very positive and we hope to stay here a long time and grow the business,” said Muñoz.

Editor note: Quotes were in Spanish and have been translated to English.

Forty years of business-Variety flowers & Gifts

Since 1979, Variety flowers & gifts has been providing the community flower arraignments and handmade gifts. Started by Gabriela Gutierrez, the local shop is one of the longest-running businesses in Lyford. At twenty-four, Gutierrez began the shop creating arraignments for all occasions that included weddings, birthdays, funerals, and more. From colorful designs to the classical greenery, the shop offers something for every person’s needs. Using her hands, Gutierrez and her team are able to create specialty items to fit each customer. Through the ups and downs over the years, the business has continued to remain strong according to Gutierrez. “Just knowing that we can be of service when people need us is a blessing or making somebody happy when its a sad occasion or its an occasion like a birthday. Creating arraignments and bringing smiles is about offering a positive difference to the community. Not every design is the same allowing Gutierrez to try something different with each request. “We have a little bit of everything to offer to the public,” said Gutierrez.