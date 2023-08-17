HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A local modeling and casting agency in the Rio Grande Valley is opening doors for models looking to step foot into the industry.

Fish Navarro, model and founder of F10 modeling agency, aims to bring opportunity, diversity and representation for all models in the industry.

The up-and-coming agency launched in 2021 and continues to grow across the Rio Grande Valley and beyond.

“One of the things that we do with our agency is that we say yes to as many people as we can. And we really do try to diversify our casting models,” Navarro said.

The F10 founder has worked with notable names including Lady Gaga, Madonna and Balenciaga with hopes of creating the same path for other models.

“I’ve worked with so many different people within the industry,” Navarro said. “It’s really broadened my horizons and I really do hope to expand that here in the Valley.”

Navarro was named one of the winners at the Brownsville Shark Tank competition where he was able to pitch his idea of creating a safe space for models in casting through F10.

The agency plans to use prize money from the competition to launch a matchmaking system and a web application that allows people to find talent within the South Texas region and larger cities.

F10 modeling agency can be reached on Instagram and f10casting@info.com.

