MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) —The 6th Annual South Texas Adolescent Health Summit took place at the McAllen Convention Center on Thursday.

This two-day event allows parents, health officials and teachers to meet with experts about adolescent health.

Healthy Futures of Texas is a non-profit organization that educates on important health topics like mental health and reproductive health.

One of the summit’s coordinators says the event features health topics for younger women between ages 17 to 24.

“They will be learning about sexual and reproductive health education, they will be learning about health care, and access to resources and how they’re able to you know, receive those resources and plug into the community,” Paris Rangel said.

The topic of birth rates in the Rio Grande Valley were discussed by experts at the summit.

Jen Binudo, Senior Director of Research for Healthy Futures of Texas, says the teen birth rate in the Valley is much higher than the rate across Texas.

“It’s about 50% higher than the Texas rate, and it’s more than twice as high as the US teen birth rate. So, there were almost 2000 teen births in the RGV in 2021. And so it goes to a baby born to a teen mom once every five hours,” Binudo said.

Binudo says parental engagement is important for a teenager’s health.

“If parents talk to their kids about things like healthy relationships, about things like contraception, and preventing STIs, we know that kids want to talk to their parents about these things. So even if that conversation feels awkward, or feels hard, it’s an important one to have,” Binudo said.

Binudo says sex education in schools is a good step towards keeping teens healthy.

Due to Texas law, the only way for your child to learn sex education in a classroom is through a signed permission slip.

“If your school isn’t teaching good sex education, you can reach out to your school board members or your school health advisory council members and you can make sure that they know that you can get some priority and that it’s something that you want to see in your school district,” she said.

She says there may be resources available for parents who have a child and are looking to continue their education.

“Things like childcare in school can be really helpful for making sure they don’t have barriers to graduating. And then things like childcare programs and community colleges to make sure that teen parents can continue their education, get good job skills, and join the workforce,” Binudo said.