RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Alton Police Department is promoting gun safety with a new project aimed at protecting children.

“Project ChildSafe is a program we implemented here in the Alton Police Department,” said officer Daniel Padron. “It’s providing gun locks to the community with the rise of firearm-related incidents regarding children getting access to firearms.”

Through a partnership with the National Shooting Sports Foundation, the Alton Police Department is able to provide free gun locks to members of the community.

“First and foremost is securing that weapon and making it unusable,” Padron said.

John David Osborne, the owner and firearms instructor for Borderlands Security in Harlingen, also provides gun safety education.

“We try to provide as much information as we can,” Osborne said. “Because our focus is, of course, to keep every child safe to keep every person safe.”

Osborne’s business provides firearms training which he said is important for new and experienced gun owners.

“We always recommend that if they’re not going to use that cable lock that they do secure that weapon, either in a safe at home, or maybe purchase some kind of small pistol safe or gun safe to keep the kids out of that because kids are curious and they’re going to find things,” he said.

Osborne explained that gun safes can range in price from $100 up to $1,000 for a larger safe.

He said the investment can prevent a tragedy.

“I’ve had the unfortunate incident of seeing that firsthand, with children that were injured with firearms,” Osborne said. “It’s something that no parent wants to go through. It’s a small investment to make for the safety of your children.”

The Alton Police Chief said anyone in the Valley can stop by the Alton Police Department to pick up a free gun lock.