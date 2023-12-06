HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The city of Brownsville will hold a third Christmas tree lighting ceremony on Dec. 7 from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at Downtown Market Square located at the corner of East Adams and 11th St.

Allan Garces with the city stopped by the ValleyCentral studios to talk about this tree lighting.

“We will have different type of dancing performances. We got drum lines and mariachis. A closing performance by Cleiri Quezada and it’s going to be a fun night. Food vendors from the local downtown restaurants. Get your tacos, get your pizza, etc. Free hot chocolate for the kids, it will be a great time,” said Garces.

