Edinburg woman finds something unexpected in her mint plant

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — An Edinburg woman did not know why she kept seeing a bird in one of her planters until the bird took flight and she got to take a peek.

An egg laid in a mint plant. Courtesy: Mary Saenz

Edinburg resident, Mary Saenz, enjoys taking care of plants, and now she’s also looking out for a bird.

Saenz noticed that when she would go outside, there would be a bird sitting in her hanging planter

“Sooooo, for a few days every time I walk out the back door I noticed that a dove would fly out of my hanging planter. So today I was curious and I looked into the hanging planter and look what I found,” wrote Saenz on a Facebook post.

Saenz added a few photos of the post and revealed that a morning dove laid an egg amongst the mint plant.

She believes that plant that is hung on a clothesline keeps the nest safe from cats and squirrels, and it might have been the reason the bird choose the location.

Saenz is now looking for advice on how to water the plant without disturbing the nest.

“Have to keep my plant happy also,” laughed Saenz.