EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Edinburg is celebrating Father’s Day with an event for the community.

The Daddy and Me event will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, June 17, at the City of Edinburg Parks and Recreation located at 315 Mark S. Pena Dr.

The event is free and will include snacks, games, dance-alongs, booths and many more family friendly activities.

To RSVP to attend the free event, call (956) 381-5631.