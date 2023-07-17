EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) —This fall, officers with the Edinburg Police Department will notice a pay increase in their salary.

A new contract was passed by City Council with an official signing of these new plans.

“We want to make sure that police officers know that they are valued members of our city family,” City of Edinburg Mayor Ramiro Garza Jr. said.

At the Edinburg City Council Chambers, city leaders have partnered with the Edinburg United Police Officers Association in signing their new agreement.

On October 1, officers will notice a bump in their base salary which will be a 3% raise for the next three years.

“We didn’t want to get to a point where the agreement expires and we’re having to negotiate after the fact, we don’t wanna work that way we want to make sure that we care that this is in place already so as of October 1, it’s already for the next three years this agreement is going to be in place,” Mayor Garza said.

Leaders with the Edinburg United Police Officers Association say there are many factors that led to this new agreement. This includes the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and inflation.

“The City of Edinburg has been known for their good pay scale that they have and that’s something that we did strive in the beginning of the contract, is continuing doing so, getting the interest of the public that want to become officers come work for the city of Edinburg,” President of the Edinburg United Police Officer Association Armando Celedon said.

With the salary increases comes upgrades to the officer’s benefits package. Leaders say these new incentives are aimed to take care of those who protect the community and keep them with the department.

“At the end of the contract we all agreed to what was best for the police department and the officers and that’s what we came into agreeance to, the contract was given to the entire police department, and they put the vote on it to pass or not pass and at the end it did pass,” Celedon said.

City leaders say once this contract term ends, it will be important to regroup as the City of Edinburg continues to develop.

“You know things change in our community, different needs come up as fast as our city is growing it’s important that we revaluate, what we have in place and we want to make sure we have a department that has what they need and that we help grow it,” Mayor Garza said.