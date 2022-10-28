HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Department of Transportation’s (TxDOT) construction project on Westbound Highway 83 from Harlingen toward La Feria is causing frustration for drivers and damage to vehicles traveling on the road.

Drivers said they are out of hundreds, and even thousands of dollars from damages to their vehicle’s windows and windshields caused by loose gravel at the construction area.

“I already spent $150 on the window,” said San Benito resident, Claudia Cavazos.

Cavazos said she travels on the highway to work in Mercedes.

“My back window from my back passenger broke,” she said.

Cavazos said damage from traveling on the same highway has happened before and she contacted TxDOT for help.

“They didn’t do anything about it,” Cavazos said. “I made the claim I put in the number. They give you a number, and then they haven’t followed up ever since, and then I did it again this year and I have a claim number and I haven’t heard from them in a week,” she said.

“This one cost $1,400, or so,” said Harlingen resident Lillian Hinkle.

Hinkle said she replaced her windshield on Friday and was back at a glass repair shop for an estimate on a new window chip on the same day.

“I wish that we could get some kind of reimbursement but apparently we can’t,” she said.

According to the TxDOT website, “the Texas Civil Practice and Remedies Code §101.021 does not allow TxDOT to expend state funds for damage to property (e.g. vehicles) that is sustained as a result of highway conditions.”

The site instead refers motorists to contact their insurance company.

American Eagle Glass’ office manager, Carmen De Los Reyes, confirmed there has been an increase in customers because of the construction.

“It really has grown. It’s like average 2 or 4 a week, maybe 5 a week, to basically 1 to 2 a day. So, it has really increased,” said De Los Reyes.

She explained that repairs can start at $25 and up for windshields repairs but said a windshield replacement can range from $225 and more.

Although the business has picked up for the shop, De Los Reyes said she understands customers’ frustration.

“You know, nobody is reimbursing them. Times are tough and when something comes out of your pocket, but you need it, it’s hard,” she said.

TxDOT confirmed the construction on westbound lanes between Harlingen and La Feria will be completed by Nov 3, weather permitting.

They are asking drivers to slow down in the work zone and avoid the area if possible.