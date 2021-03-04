Donna native leading Texas A&M University dance team to first national competition in 20 years

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) —A Donna native is proudly leading her Texas A&M University dance team to its first national competition in 20 years.

Isabella Villanueva graduated from Donna North High School and is now a Junior at Texas A&M University, majoring in Business Management.

Aside from being a dedicated student, Villanueva is also one of the captains for the Aggie Dance Team, a position she worked hard to get.

Proving her ability to teach was one of the many skills she had to display while running for the captain of the team, as well as incite a good word from her teammates.

“Part of being captain is we do have to teach a lot, so we were able to teach at a clinic where our coach was able to see how we teach and see how we interact with many different dancers,” said Villanueva.

Isabella Villanueva dancing. (Courtesy: Isabella Villanueva)

This year the dance team will be competing at a national competition in Orlando, Florida on April 8.

Being able to compete was something Villanueva was not expecting since the team had not competed nationally in 20 years.

“It was something that I never thought I would be able to do in college because I knew that Aggie Dance Team didn’t compete and knowing that we’re actually going to do it is so exciting,” said Villanueva.

The team has been preparing since October for the competition and they are raising funds.

“I think so highly of each and every dancer on this team. I see them and I’m like ‘wow, I get to be their captain,’ and all I want to do is give them my all and give them my absolute best,” said Villanueva.