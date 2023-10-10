HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Juan Carmona is a teacher at Donna High School who was nominated by one of his former students as a 7 Brew Hometown Hero.

According to the drive-thru coffee chain, every month in 2023, 7 Brew communities will be nominating a winner to receive $500 and a year of free coffee. A 7 Brew Hero is a servant who cultivates kindness with those around them. At the end of the year, one Hero of the Year will receive a $10,000 grand prize.

“One of my former students nominated me as a 7 Brew Hometown Hero. I honestly didn’t know what it was when she first told me about it. I didn’t know it was as big a deal as I came to understand,” Carmona said.

Carmona’s former student nominated him because of his passion and commitment to teaching and serving his community.

“I believe that education is part of our community and I think built from the community and including the community in education, which is like learning about your own history, your family history, your community’s history. It really engages the students and the teachers with the students because we’re all learning together,” Carmona added.

