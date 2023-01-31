SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of San Benito has announced the retirement of Gerardo Salazar, Director of the San Benito Public Library.

The city’s news release said Salazar, who served as library director for 13 years, will depart on Feb. 3.

Under Salazar’s leadership, the San Benito Public Library demonstrated a commitment in providing top-quality materials and educational resources to all its visitors, said the city.

The Library was recently granted accreditation as a fully qualified member of

the Texas Library System for the 2022-23 state fiscal year.

According to the city, the distinction is something that every public library in Texas must apply for in order to gain accreditation.

Salazar worked closely with city officials to assure all financial and programming

requirements were always met during his time as director.

He also helped bring several community-based programs to the library, including an

Astronomy Program that will launch shortly after his retirement.