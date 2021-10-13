Deadline for high school ‘Land Stewardship Ambassador Program’ approaching, $400 stipend

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Cameron County students in grades 9-12, with an interest in learning about Texas ranching, wildlife, ecology, veterinary science, as well as developing personal leadership skills, are encouraged to apply to the Land Stewardship Ambassador Program supported by the East Foundation and Witte Museum.

Courtesy: Rio Grande Valley

Texas Wildlife Association & East Foundation

The East Foundation and Witte Museum, two organizations dedicated to promoting conservation and advancement in the State of Texas through education, are partnering to host the Land Stewardship Ambassador Program. This program aims at teaching students land stewardship principles and promoting civic engagement. The program is free to students and will include a $400 stipend with its completion.

“This is a great program for anyone who has an interest in the environment, natural resources, veterinary science, and the outdoors. Every year we have great students who go on to do great things not only within natural resources but other fields like medicine and accounting,” said Masi Mejia, educator for the East Foundation and LSA instructor.

Through two-hour long courses, students will learn about topics “such as the history of conservation, principals of wildlife management, managing our watersheds, human dimensions of land stewardship, the role politics play in natural resource management, the economic engine of natural resource management, and the importance of gender and ethnic diversity within user groups,” according to the East Foundation website.

Courtesy: Rio Grande Valley

Students will also have the opportunity to stay overnight at the Witte Museum in San Antonio and the San Antonio Viejo Ranch near Hebbronville; transportation, lodging, and meals will be provided.

All other required lessons will take place on the weekends starting in January through early April at the IDEA Camp Rio in Brownsville, Texas; students must provide their own transportation.

Fifteen students from Cameron County will be selected. The course is reading and writing intensive.

The deadline to apply is November 1, 2021, and the application can be found here. More information on the program can be found on the East Foundation website.