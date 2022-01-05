Crush your New Year’s goal with free fitness classes offered around the RGV

Instructor Lu Gomez leads an online yoga class from her home in Caracas, Venezuela, April 18, 2020, during a government-imposed quarantine to help curb the spread of the new coronavirus. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – We are five days into 2022 and some might still be thinking about how to reach their fitness goals or looking for a way to live a more active life.

Thankfully, a Valley-wide initiative can help you start this year on the right path with free fitness classes offered throughout the week.

Tu Salud ¡Si Cuenta! started in Brownsville as an initiative to combat diabetes and obesity in the community.

Guided by the UTHealth, School of Public Health, their goal is to create a “culture of health” by advocating for health-minded policy change, infrastructure enhancements such as hike and bike trails, and easy to access information on healthy living.

You can find free community exercise classes brought to you by Tu Salud ¡Si Cuenta! in Brownsville, Harlingen, Combs, La Feria, Port Isabel, Los Fresnos, San Benito, Rio Hondo, Weslaco, and Edinburg.

The classes feature a variety of exercises such as Yoga, Zumba, Bootcamp, Pilates, and TRX.

Some of the free class schedules can be found below. You can find a complete list of class schedules here.

Harlingen:

San Benito:

More information can be found on the Tu Salud ¡Si Cuenta! website.