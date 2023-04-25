BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The weekend’s severe weather caused damage to homes and businesses across the Rio Grande Valley.

The weather left several parts of Cameron County with debris, standing water and damage to properties.

Cameron County officials are introducing what they say is an efficient method to report damage. The Individual State Texas Assessment Tool or ‘iSTAT’ is a self-reporting damage survey.

Cameron County leaders say the goal is to make sure all areas get the attention needed when it comes to storm recovery.

“If one of our units didn’t pass by and we didn’t get the call notifying of damages it gives that individual that homeowner their own chance to be heard,” Cameron Assistant Emergency Manager Rolando Casas said.

Casas says in the survey you put your name and contact information, then answer questions on how severe the damages are.

“Any type of flood waters wind damage any broken windows roofs flown off any of that can be self reported,” Casas said.

Leaders with the Cameron County Emergency Management say another helpful aspect is that people can take pictures of their damages on their phones and upload up to 10 photos to the website survey link.

Casas says feedback is crucial because this will give county leaders a better idea of how they can step in and help especially as hurricane season approaches.

“Regardless, we wanted to make sure everybody was okay and that we did not miss a certain business or a certain resident,” Casas said.

The survey is available in English and Spanish.