HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Get ready to laugh Rio Grande Valley! Comedian Mario “Superstar” Salazar will be in Edinburg on Friday for the Comedy For A Cause II.

The show will benefit the EOW (End of Watch) Relief Foundation. The foundation gives money to the families of first responders who have been injured or who have died.

The show will be at the Edinburg Activity Center located at 123 E. Mark S. Peña Dr. Doors open at 7 p.m.

Special guests include Chona E from San Antonio and Harlingen’s own Anthony Niño.

For more info call 956-328-2825.

Interested in coming on the show?

If you are interested in highlighting your business or organization, submit the guest form and we’ll get in contact with you about scheduling an on-air appointment.