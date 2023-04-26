COMBES, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Two men were found dead inside a home in Combes Wednesday morning.

Shocked neighbors say they saw several police cars and ambulances responding to the scene.

“It was just shocking it was real shocking it was unexpected, really unexpected,” Joao Gonzalez said.

Valley native Joey Gonzalez stopped by his mother’s house and she came to him with a major concern.

For the past few days the tenant at the rear end of the property had his lights, A/C, on yet no visitors and there was an extremely foul smell coming from the space.

Something didn’t seem right so Joey did a welfare check.

“My heart was already racing my hands were shaking I just real quick called 911,” Gonzalez said.

He couldn’t believe what he had seen.

“I saw the gentleman on the bed, and he was unresponsive, I tried calling out to him, kinda yelled a little bit and still didn’t get a response so I didn’t see his chest moving or nothing like that so I called the police,” Gonzalez said.

Gonzalez says he tried to open the door, but another body was blocking the entrance.

According to Combes Chief of Police Patrick Quill, one man was identified as 47-year-old Michael Anthony Garcia.

Neither of the two men suffered any trauma, but officers did find a small number of narcotics and alcohol in the home.

Nearby neighbors like Anna Gallardo were in disbelief and say that this is a peaceful neighborhood.

“Quiet, everybody is friendly,” Gallardo said.

Police say at this time the relationship between the two men is unknown.

“I always think about it and I hope everybody is doing okay, I hope nothing happens again,” Gallardo said.

The second man so far has not yet been identified and an autopsy has been ordered.