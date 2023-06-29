HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Black Honey Coffee Co is inviting the public to the Coffee & Canines benefit.

The event is set for Saturday, July 1 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 610 N. Main St. Suit A in McAllen. There will be vendors, food, a raffle, puppucinos, and a donation station.

A portion of the proceeds to be donated to the Yaqui Animal Rescue.

Sirheem “Seems” Fuentes, owner and event organizer said, “We have over $600 worth of donations for the prizes. If you enter the raffle, you know that your money is going straight to them.”

Black Honey Coffee Co will be releasing a brand new can and a percentage of the proceeds from the sales of that can will go to benefit Yaqui, said Fuentes.

