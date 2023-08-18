HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Join NBC 23 in the Clear the Shelters campaign, a month-long initiative that helps find loving homes for animals in need.

This week alone CTS reported 125 adoptions from all shelters participating in the initiative. Last week 177 pets were adopted.

NBC23 wants to keep up the great work and encourages suitable families to adopt today.

We need your help to #ClearTheShelters. To donate to a participating shelter near you visit the CTS website or one of the following locations: