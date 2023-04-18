HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Janine Reyes Director of Tourist Relations for the City of Kingsville stopped by the ValleyCentral Studios to talk about the “Festival de la Loteria” event in Kingsville.

The event is set for April 21 and 22 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Kingsville Main Street located at 200 E. Kleberg Ave.

It is a free event, come dressed as your favorite Loteria character with free prizes for the best costume. There will also be a recycled fashion show, also with prizes up for grabs.

Proceeds from Festival de la Loteria will go to Keep Kingsville Beautiful.

Three rounds of Loteria will be played with a minimum of 10 winners in each round. Two cards can be purchased for $20 per round. A new set of cards will need to be purchased for each session.

For more information on Festival de la Loteria and other events visit https://kingsvilletexas.com.