ALAMO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — It is crucial to act fast when responding to a medical emergency and in doing so, the City of Alamo is set to collaborate with a different EMS provider.

Officials have agreed to team up with Lonestar Ambulance Services in responding to critical medical emergencies within the community to help with response times.

“I do think we will see a very big benefit to our citizens,” City Manager Bobby Salinas said.

Salinas says this is going to leave a major impact.

“What we’re going to be provided is going to be a stationed mobile intensive care unit, basically what they call a hospital on wheels,” Salinas said. “It’s got a lot of different amenities that come along with that ambulance and a lot of life saving support for our citizens.”

Ernesto Hernandez, RGV lead supervisor with Lonestar Ambulance Services, says the 24/7 mobile unit will be housed in Alamo with top of the line equipment.

“We have a brand new monitor, a brand new stretcher, brand new equipment, all the medications, Narcan,” Hernandez said.

Hernandez adds there will be dispatchers on standby and with the mobile unit will also have staff who are highly trained with EMS services.

“There is 4 different paramedics, 4 different EMTs they just rotate within the week and it’s just their dedicated unit so they’re going to get very familiar with the city and very familiar with the people with the firefighters. Anyone that shows up they are going to be the first to respond to all the emergencies that come out,” Hernandez said.

Alamo City officials say this partnership is under a one year contract with a one year extension.

“This partnership is needed because what the City of Alamo strives to do is to provide the best level service for its citizens before with our previous service provider we never had a 24 service unit,” Salinas said.

City leaders say this new partnership will not have an affect on taxpayer dollars.