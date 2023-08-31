BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The El Jardin Hotel in downtown Brownsville received a groundbreaking for its revitalization.

The historic building was built in 1927 and was once the social hub of Brownsville.

After it closed in the 1980s, the building remained untouched. For decades, many residents addressed an interest to rebuild El Jardin.

The Housing Authority of the City of Brownsville (HACB) proposed to fully restore the former hotel into affordable housing for lower income families.

Vice Chairmen of HACB Jesse Miller says they have a waitlist of over ten thousand families waiting for a new home.

“This is an opportunity to turn this amazing building that has so many memories in the city into a place for people to call home,” Miller said.

Miller said there will be multiple sized apartments for all families.

“There will be housing for people with disabilities, both mobility as well as audio and visual disabilities,” he said.

After its purchase in 2019, HACB says they have been working hard to get things moving.

Miller said now that construction has begun, people can expect to see El Jardin’s doors open soon.

“This will be operable by mid-2025 or early 2025,” Miller said.

Victoria Gardens is another affordable housing unit offered by HACB.

Eduardo Nieto, president of the Victoria Gardens Resident Association along with families from Victoria Gardens, will be some of the first to reside at the new El Jardin.

Nieto shared a memory he has of the building.

“I was eight or nine years old, and we came here for a wedding at the hotel. It was very beautiful,” Nieto said.

Nieto said he is proud of all the work the city is doing for the community.