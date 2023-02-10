BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The headliners for Sombrero Fest 2023 have officially been announced — and popular Mexican artists Alicia Villarreal, Lupillo Rivera and Grupo Duelo will be taking the main stage at Washington Park this upcoming Charro Days.

Popular Norteño Banda, Grupo Duelo, will kickstart Sombrero Fest at the main stage at 10:30 p.m. on Feb. 23, according to the Sombrero Fest website. Grupo Duelo has captivated their audience by its sentimental lyrics and beats that make Norteño music enjoyable.

Alicia Villarreal, known for her early 2000’s hits Ay Papacito and Te Aprovechas ft. Ha*Ash, will be taking the main stage on at 10:30 p.m. Feb. 24, the website confirmed.

Grammy-winner Lupillo Rivera followed his late sister Jenni Rivera’s, also known as La Diva De la Banda, footsteps in becoming an artist himself. Lupillo Rivera will be taking the main stage on the final day of Sombrero Fest at 10: 30 p.m. on Feb. 25, the website stated.

The set list for Sombrero Fest are listed down below:

Thursday, Feb. 23

Main stage

1:00 p.m. – Sombrero Festival Kids Showcase

3:00 p.m. – DJ Chex

4:30 p.m. – Cleiri

6:30 p.m. – Chicago Live Band

8:30 p.m. – Johnny Molina y los Sabaneros

10:30 p.m. – Grupo Duelo

Big Tent

5:00 p.m. – DJ Ed Rock

6:00 p.m. – MONTREAL

8:00 p.m. – Wreckless Texas

10:00 p.m. – The Spazmatics

Friday, Feb. 24

Main Stage

1:00 p.m. – DJ Chex

2:45 p.m. – To Be Announced

4:30 p.m. – Los Federales

6:30 p.m. – Nestor Andress

8:30 p.m. – Eliseo Robles y los Barbaros del Norte

10:30 p.m. – Alicia Villarreal

Big Tent

2:30 p.m. – DJ Ed Rock

3:30 p.m. – Chris Rivera

5:30 p.m. – Eros & The Drifters

7:30 p.m. – Eleventh Street

9:00 p.m. – Chili Cook-Off Announcements

10:00 p.m. – Red Not Chili Peppers

Saturday, Feb. 25

Main Stage

9:30 a.m. – Light weight Tug-O-War

11:00 a.m. – Heavyweight Tug-O-War

12:00 p.m. – Waiter’s Race

1:00 p.m. – Hat Stack Relay

2:00 p.m. – Tortilla Toss

2:30 p.m. – Taco Eating Contest

3:00 p.m. – Hot Wing Eating Contest

4:00 p.m. – Jalapeno Eating Contest

5:00 p.m. – Grito Contest

5:45 p.m. – Ruby Anne

6:30 p.m. – Nicky Naranjo y Los Gamblers

8:30 p.m. – Elida Reyna y Avante

10:30 p.m. – Lupillo Rivera

Big Tent

11:00 a.m. – DJ Ed Rock

12:00 p.m. – Solid Riff

2:00 p.m. – Audio Escape

4:00 p.m. – Army Band

6:00 p.m. – Frijolympics Cook-Off Announcements

7:30 p.m. – Rockstar Denied

10:00 p.m. – Ultimate Aldean

Tickets are now on sale at sombrerofestivial.com/musiclineup starting at $10 for general admission one day pass and $30 for general admission three day pass.

For more information on Sombrero Fest, visit sombrerofestival.com.