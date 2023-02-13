BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — When Charro Days 2023 kicks off Feb. 18, the festival will be unfolding without a Mr. Amigo, officials said.

This year, the Mr. Amigo Association–which is a separate entity than they one that organizes Charro Days– has moved its celebration, visits and events to later in the year, to coincide with the United Nations International Day of Friendship, the association stated in a social media post.

All Mr. Amigo events that include Hands Across the Border Bridge Ceremony, Walk of Fame, Binational 10K Run and the Awards Gala will occur in the first week of August, the Mr. Amigo Association said.

“Mr. Amigo Association will continue to support our sister organizations Charro Days, Sombrero Fest and Fiestas Mexicanas,” the association said. “We wish them nothing but the best and we thank them for letting us be part of their festivities during many years.”

The Mr. Amigo events are scheduled for Aug. 4 to 6.